Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2026: Boy stuns school talent show with uncanny bird impressions

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a young boy named Samuel has taken the internet by storm with his bird impressions at a talent show!

In the clip, Samuel takes the stage and holds up stuffed animal birds one by one, from a common loon to a Canada goose to an Indian peacock – delivering a hilariously spot-on vocal impression of each bird as the crowd goes wild!



After every impression, the audience of fellow students bursts into laughter and applause, making it clear that Samuel is the undisputed star of the show.

One viewer commented, "As an avid bird watcher, he’s so damn spot on!!"

Check it out: