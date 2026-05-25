Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2026: Parasailing goes wrong after girls spot massive shark beneath them!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , three girls parasailing are sent from joy to panic mid-air after spotting a big shark beneath them.

In the clip, the trio soars above the water while parasailing, laughing and chatting it up.

Then, one of them spots an enormous whale shark lurking just beneath the surface near the boat below, sending all three into an immediate chorus of screams.

Viewers couldn't stop laughing at the dramatic turn of events, with one user joking, "shark is like "I hear my lunch but I don't see my lunch."

Another commented, "Fun fact: Sharks can't fly. You guys are good up there."

Check it out: