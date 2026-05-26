Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2026: Dad makes newborn "scale the walls" at pediatrician's office

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dad finds a creative way to pass the time at his son's first pediatrician visit.

In the clip, the father holds his one-week-old baby up against the wall and mimics the newborn scaling it like a tiny action hero, while his wife watches and films the whole thing.

One viewer commented, "This has to be a third child…. No way it's his first."

"As a pediatrician, A+ on neck support! And he probably wiggled some farts out at the same time!" another viewer wrote.

Check it out: