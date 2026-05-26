Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2026: Dad makes newborn "scale the walls" at pediatrician's office
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad finds a creative way to pass the time at his son's first pediatrician visit.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the father holds his one-week-old baby up against the wall and mimics the newborn scaling it like a tiny action hero, while his wife watches and films the whole thing.
One viewer commented, "This has to be a third child…. No way it's his first."
"As a pediatrician, A+ on neck support! And he probably wiggled some farts out at the same time!" another viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ec.greens