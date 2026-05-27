Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2026: Teen's voice transports viewers back to the Sinatra era

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a 15-year-old boy named George Robinson is being called an "old soul" after his mom Rebecca filmed him singing Frank Sinatra's classic That's Life.

In the clip, George delivers a pitch-perfect rendition of the 1966 hit, with his voice carrying the kind of rich, velvety tone that sounds less like a teenager and more like a crooner straight out of a 1950s dinner club.

Viewers couldn't get enough of his voice, with one writing, "He is as cool as he thinks he is."



"I refuse to believe this guy was born in 2010," another commented.

Check it out: