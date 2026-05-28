Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2026: Seagull obediently follows command for food!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man calls a seagull named Steven to his window, where the bird swoops in for fresh salmon and steals hearts online.

In the clip, the man opens his window and calls for a seagull named Steven.



Seconds later, the bird comes flying over and lands nearby as the man cuts up pieces of salmon for him.

The man asks Steven to sit, and the seagull actually obeys before happily accepting the fish by hand.

One viewer was stunned, writing, "You told a seagull to sit AND IT LISTENED??"

Check it out: