Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2026: Tiny tot's bedtime stalling tactics leave internet in stitches!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a two-year-old girl cycles through endless bedtime excuses as she desperately tries to score more hugs and snacks.

In the clip, little Amina Gray sits in bed while her mom films her pleading, "Mommy pick me up, I wanna give daddy huggies," before immediately pivoting to new reasons why bedtime simply cannot happen yet.

When her mom gently insists it's time to sleep, Amina fires back with a rapid list of demands, including wanting to eat cereal, pasta, and even flossing her teeth.

"Never heard a kid say they needed to floss before," one viewer commented.

Each excuse becomes more hilarious than the last as she tries every possible tactic to avoid lights out.

Check it out: