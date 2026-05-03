Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2026: Little girl spins wildly while belting out Creed song dad taught her

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom captured an unexpectedly wholesome moment when her young daughter showed off a brand-new musical obsession – and zero fear of dizziness.

In the clip, the little girl spins rapidly in a chair while belting out Creed's One Last Breath, a song her dad had taught her less than 48 hours before the video was filmed.

Brittany Luthy, who posted the video on TikTok, caught every dramatic spin and lyric on camera as her daughter gave the performance everything she had!

"The children crave dad rock," one viewer joked.

Check it out: