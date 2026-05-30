Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2026: Fisherman reels in fish so huge he has to jump in for proof!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a fisherman drops a giant bait fish into the ocean and ends up hooking a massive grouper that may be his biggest catch ever!

In the clip, Ryan Izquierdo starts by attaching an enormous fish to his giant hook before sending it into the water from his boat.



It doesn't take long before something gigantic takes the bait.

The fisherman battles the powerful catch before finally hauling up a colossal grouper weighing roughly 500 pounds.

Ryan can barely contain his excitement as he stares at the monster fish, even jumping into the water to swim alongside it and give viewers a jaw-dropping size comparison.

"I thought the bait was the big fish," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "Still don’t understand how fishing lines are this strong."

Check it out: