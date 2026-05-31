Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2026: Man chased by alligator in crazy TikTok clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a fisherman thought he'd have a little fun with a nearby alligator - until the reptile decided to play along!

In the clip, the man stands by a small pond when he spots an alligator lurking near the water's edge.

Curious to see what happens, he strolls a little closer and wonders if the alligator will chase him.

At first, the reptile slowly starts moving toward his direction as the fisherman laughs and says, "He's gaining on me," but the mood changes fast when the alligator suddenly picks up speed and heads straight for him.

"They can run up to 22mph btw… you cannot," a viewer commented.

Check it out: