Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2026: Woman gets trampled by her horse in the water!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman named Anna Becker finds herself in a frightening situation while riding a horse through the water.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Anna is calmly riding when the horse suddenly dips its head down into the water, sending her sliding off.

Before she can get out of the way, the horse steps directly on top of her, and she captions the video, "when my horse randomly decided it was time."

"Do you have WiFi in heaven?" one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This woman got trampled by her horse during what was supposed to be a calm ride through the water!
This woman got trampled by her horse during what was supposed to be a calm ride through the water!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annabeckerrr

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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@annabeckerrr

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