Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2026: Dog in cone can't quite figure out mealtime

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man named Justin set out to investigate a mysterious banging noise from another room – only to discover his dog is the culprit!

In the clip, Justin walks in to find his white dog wearing a post-surgery cone around his neck, repeatedly slamming it into his food bowl as he desperately tries to get a bite to eat.

"I thought it was the washing machine," one viewer commented before seeing the pup.

Another wrote, "I knew immediately it was a bull terrier."

Check it out: