Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2026: Dog in cone can't quite figure out mealtime
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man named Justin set out to investigate a mysterious banging noise from another room – only to discover his dog is the culprit!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Justin walks in to find his white dog wearing a post-surgery cone around his neck, repeatedly slamming it into his food bowl as he desperately tries to get a bite to eat.
"I thought it was the washing machine," one viewer commented before seeing the pup.
Another wrote, "I knew immediately it was a bull terrier."
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@justinz71