Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2026: Woman finds her Uber parked on sidewalk – gets in anyway!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman named Mauri hails an Uber, only to walk outside and find her red Tesla ride waiting on the sidewalk!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Mauri gets in the car, and the driver continues rolling along the sidewalk.

She can't help but giggle, and asks, "why are you on the sidewalk?"

"5 stars automatically," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "Why would he keep driving there I'm screaming."

Check it out:

This woman found her Uber parked on the sidewalk – and got in anyway!
This woman found her Uber parked on the sidewalk – and got in anyway!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maurihadalillamb

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maurihadalillamb

More on Viral Video of the Day: