Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2026: Woman finds her Uber parked on sidewalk – gets in anyway!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman named Mauri hails an Uber, only to walk outside and find her red Tesla ride waiting on the sidewalk!

In the clip, Mauri gets in the car, and the driver continues rolling along the sidewalk.

She can't help but giggle, and asks, "why are you on the sidewalk?"

"5 stars automatically," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "Why would he keep driving there I'm screaming."



Check it out: