Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2026: Parrots duet Eminem and Rihanna's hit song
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two parrots named Paşa and Ponçik have taken the internet by storm with their impressive music taste.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the birds perch on their owner's shoulders and belt out recognizable lyrics from Eminem and Rihanna's hit Monster, leaving viewers stunned by their accuracy.
The owner captioned the video, "They ask me how I taught them this, even though they talk about everything," suggesting the parrots may have simply picked it up on their own.
"THEY ARE DOING A DUET," one viewer commented.
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aliburaksariyar