Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2026: Baby adorably sprints to see his favorite artist when he hears her song

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one baby proved he might just be Ella Langley 's youngest – and most dedicated – fan.

In the clip, mom puts on Choosin' Texas when her little one suddenly comes barreling in on his walker.

His hair is completely wild, and when he spots Ella on the TV, he breaks into the biggest smile as the song plays.

One viewer commented, "I’m afraid this is all of us," while another said, "Had to be going 100 mph down that hallway the way his hair is blown back."

Check it out: