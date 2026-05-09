Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2026: Dog's angry face after eating watermelon has viewers in tears!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mini Schnauzer 's hilariously grumpy reaction to watermelon is breaking the internet.

In the clip, Cierra offers her dog a piece of watermelon on a whim, not expecting him to enjoy it.



He gobbles it down instantly and immediately comes back begging for more, only to find out she has none left, leaving his face twisted into what can only be described as pure fury.

One viewer commented, "It's his face actually looking UPSET!!!"

"He said don’t introduce him to nothing you can’t maintain," another joked.

Check it out: