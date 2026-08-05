Cause of the deadly 2025 Eaton wildfire named in new official report – who is responsible?

Los Angeles, California - One of the deadly 2025 fires that ravaged Los Angeles was caused when sparks from an idle transmission tower owned by a local power company ignited dry vegetation, fire officials said in a report released on Tuesday.

A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025. © JOSH EDELSON / AFP

The report, released after an 18-month investigation, confirms suspicions that utility Southern California Edison (SCE) was responsible for the Eaton Fire that killed 19 people and damaged thousands of homes and other buildings in January 2025.

After consulting with metallurgical and electrical experts, the Los Angeles County Fire Department concluded in the report that the fire "was caused by an electrical incident on a decommissioned Southern California Edison transmission tower."

This line had been out of service for decades but could still receive power and was located near high-voltage lines.

On the night of the fire, "electrical arcs ejected incandescent metal particles that fell onto flammable patches of dry vegetation at the base of the towers," the report continued.

SCE had already acknowledged its responsibility. Last fall, it launched a compensation fund for fire victims to avoid lengthy and costly legal proceedings.

To date, the company has paid out more than $375 million to victims through this fund, said SCE spokesperson David Eisenhauer.

"Our hearts are with the Altadena community, and we continue to support them as they recover and rebuild through our Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program," he told AFP.

"We received the LA County Fire report and are reviewing it. We have taken our potential role in the start of this fire seriously from the beginning," Eisenhauer said.

In California, where climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heat waves and storms, SCE's power lines have been implicated in several fires in recent years.