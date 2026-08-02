Hundreds of Spokane, WA homes burn to ash as daylight reveals wildfire devastation: "Worst fears have come true"

Spokane, Washington - Fast-moving wildfires roared through Spokane in Washington state overnight into Sunday, destroying hundreds of homes and prompting mass evacuations in one of the city's worst natural disasters on record.

Fast-moving wildfires roared through Spokane in Washington state overnight into Sunday, destroying hundreds of homes (stock image). © Unsplash/Karl Callwood

Photos and video of the Spokane wildfires posted by people driving through the city of some 230,000 showed house after house engulfed by flames or reduced to ash as wind-fueled blazes burned in hot, bone-dry weather.

Officials in the city, located in the Pacific Northwest, have not yet said if anyone was killed or hurt.

In some cases, it appeared houses were reduced to vacant lots, with not much left of what used to be people's homes.

One photo posted by a local TV reporter showed the fire was so hot it melted metal from a car into silver puddles in a driveway.

"The damage just keeps going. Nothing but leveled homes as far as the eye can see right now" in one hard hit area of Spokane, Natalie Grant of KXLY said on X.

The network quoted officials as estimating 600 structures were destroyed or damaged in the fires.

Houses and trees exploded with loud bangs in some areas of the city, The Spokesman-Review, a Spokane newspaper, reported.

Thick smoke billowed over the city Saturday evening as cars lined up on highways with people fleeing their homes seeking safety.

"I was sitting near an elementary school and saw a wall of flames east of the school and just a cascade of black smoke and a wall of flames coming toward me," said Alexandra Duggan, a public safety reporter for The Spokesman-Review.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency and noted that the state is enduring a fourth consecutive year of drought as climate change creates conditions propitious for destructive wildfires. Blazes are burning around the region.

As night fell Saturday in Spokane, local TV station KREM aired footage of what appeared to be a hillside off in the distance, with glowing orange dots or jagged lines showing structures on fire.