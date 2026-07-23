Thousands flee as deadly wildfires rage across much of Europe

Rome, Italy - Wildfires continued to sweep across much of Italy, France, and Spain on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands to flee from blazes fanned by scorching temperatures and strong winds.

Spain's Military Emergencies Unit fight a wildfire in La Mierla, about 60 miles north of Madrid. © AFP/Spanish Military Emergencies Unit/Handout

Three firefighters have been killed fighting the flames as southern Europe endures another spell of severe heat, with temperatures topping 104F in some areas.

In Sicily, around 6,000 firefighters, forest guards and civil protection officials battled dozens of fires that have raged for days across the Mediterranean island despite the deployment of water-bombing aircraft.

Italian interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said a firefighter died after falling ill while battling the flames.

A spokesperson for Italy's Civil Protection Agency told AFP the situation in Sicily was "serious" and that the fires were "being fueled by very high temperatures and very dry soil."

More than 160 fires have also been recorded in the neighboring Calabria region, which the local civil protection chief blamed on deliberate cases of arson. In some cases, arsonists had tied rags soaked in flammable liquid to the tails of stray cats.

In France, more than 10,000 tourists were evacuated from camping sites and other holiday accommodation near Bordeaux in the southwest on Thursday, as a wildfire ravaged a seaside pine forest.

The blaze in Le Porge had ripped through 5,000 acres since Wednesday, officials said.

Across the border in Spain, progress made by the firefighters in tackling a major wildfire south of Madrid allowed most residents of the threatened communities to return, emergency services said on Thursday.

The fire had prompted authorities to order the evacuation of several districts on Wednesday as flames advanced towards homes.