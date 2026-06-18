21-year-old falls to her death after bungee jump crew fails to attach safety rope

Brazil - 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas fell to her death after a safety rope was forgotten in a bungee jump incident that has sparked shock and disbelief far beyond Brazil 's borders.

For Maria de Freitas, a bungee jump turned into a deadly nightmare. © Screenshot/Instagram/@dudz.rodrigues

Three crew members involved in the jump have been arrested and are now speaking with law enforcement.

"We understand that the rope is visible, it's hard to understand how we didn't see it," Maicon C. said during his interrogation in comments translated to English, per O Globo.

"There are three of us in the operation. I don't understand at what point I didn't see it."

The 42‑year‑old was arrested on a railway bridge near São Paulo, together with his two colleagues, Luis Felipe E. (32) and Vitor G. (27), after de Freitas's fatal fall last Saturday.

The trio faces charges of involuntary manslaughter.

The bungee crew had thrown the unsuspecting young woman more than 100 feet down for what was supposed to be a safe adrenaline rush, but simply forgot to attach the safety rope to her.

The 21‑year‑old received help too late, and it later emerged that the team did not have permission to run the bungee operation and that jumping from the bridge is prohibited.

Maicon and Luis Felipe now claim they were actually responsible for setting up the ropes and safety equipment.