21-year-old falls to her death after bungee jump crew fails to attach safety rope
Brazil - 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas fell to her death after a safety rope was forgotten in a bungee jump incident that has sparked shock and disbelief far beyond Brazil's borders.
Three crew members involved in the jump have been arrested and are now speaking with law enforcement.
"We understand that the rope is visible, it's hard to understand how we didn't see it," Maicon C. said during his interrogation in comments translated to English, per O Globo.
"There are three of us in the operation. I don't understand at what point I didn't see it."
The 42‑year‑old was arrested on a railway bridge near São Paulo, together with his two colleagues, Luis Felipe E. (32) and Vitor G. (27), after de Freitas's fatal fall last Saturday.
The trio faces charges of involuntary manslaughter.
The bungee crew had thrown the unsuspecting young woman more than 100 feet down for what was supposed to be a safe adrenaline rush, but simply forgot to attach the safety rope to her.
The 21‑year‑old received help too late, and it later emerged that the team did not have permission to run the bungee operation and that jumping from the bridge is prohibited.
Maicon and Luis Felipe now claim they were actually responsible for setting up the ropes and safety equipment.
Did the bungee crew take the victim's camera?
Luis Felipe, however, said he has blocked out what happened: "It's gone from my mind, I don't remember."
Gustavo, another crew member who was not responsible for de Freitas that day, also told authorities that a different girl was supposed to perform the day's first jump in the "airplane" style.
But the young woman got scared and aborted the stunt.
Another detail also casts the organizing team in a bad light. As G1 reports, a witness says they saw an employee take de Freitas' GoPro camera – which recorded the fall from her perspective – from the lifeless victim.
The forensic team has not been able to locate the device to date, as lead investigator Andrea Danta Levy confirmed to the newspaper.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@dudz.rodrigues & Screenshot/X/@Viral3sDelMundo