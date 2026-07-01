Amnesty says RSF committed ethnic cleansing in Sudan: "A stain on the conscience of humanity"

El Fasher, Sudan - The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing during their attack on El-Fasher city between 2024 and 2025, Amnesty International alleged Wednesday.

Displaced Sudanese people who left El-Fasher after its fall, sit in the shade in Tawila amid the remains of a fire that broke out in the camp on February 11, 2026. © STR / AFP

Sudan has been mired since April 2023 in a brutal war between the army and the RSF, which has killed tens of thousands and forced millions to flee, according to the United Nations.

Both sides have been accused of atrocities, with a UN independent fact-finding mission in February concluding that the 2025 assault on El-Fasher bore the "hallmarks of genocide."

Amnesty's wide-ranging report found that the RSF "committed crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing during its campaign to seize El Fasher."

The NGO interviewed 247 victims or witnesses between early 2024 and October 2025 in North Darfur.

It said the RSF systematically attacked settlements around El-Fasher which housed the Zaghawa people, an ethnic group in western Darfur.

The report alleged widespread and deliberate violence against children including killing, abductions, forced recruitment, and rape.

"It is a stain on the conscience of humanity," said Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard in a statement.