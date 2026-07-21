Aussie politician goes viral for angrily berating dog on live TV: "Sit down!"

Tamworth, Australia - A major political leader in Australia has grabbed headlines and gone viral after angrily berating a misbehaving dog during a tense interview on live TV.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce exploded at a dog while being interviewed on live TV. © AFP/George Chan

Barnaby Joyce, a former deputy prime minister of Australia, was being interviewed on national broadcaster ABC on Monday night when he interrupted the one-on-one to aggressively shriek "sit down!"

"Sorry, it's the dog," the politician, who now holds a senior position in the country's far-right One Nation Party told the journalist afterward, looking visibly flustered by the incident.

The errant pooch then interrupted the proceedings again, with Joyce saying: "I do apologize for this dog, it's just started to bail up."

"Don't worry about the dog, just answer the question," replied journalist Sarah Ferguson, who was grilling Joyce on his party leader Pauline Hanson's recent meeting with far-right British figurehead Tommy Robinson.

"Don't be rude. Otherwise, this interview will come to a grinding halt, Sarah," Joyce snapped back.

It's not the first time the cattle-farming politician has fallen foul of man's best friend – he once threatened to kill Johnny Depp's dogs after the movie star and his then-wife Amber Heard illegally brought them into Australia in 2015.

His outburst drew ire across Australia, with Victoria state lawmaker Georgie Purcell of the Animal Justice Party writing on social media: "If you think this is a normal way to speak to your dog, sit down!"