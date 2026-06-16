US military to build war-ready stockpile in Australia as China tensions grow

Sydney, Australia - The US military is planning a permanent war-ready weapons stockpile for its Marine Corps on Australia 's southeast coast beyond the range of most Chinese missiles, tender documents show and officials confirmed to AFP.

The US military is planning a permanent war-ready weapons stockpile for its Marine Corps on Australia's southeast coast. © IMAGO / imagebroker

The development of the stockpile, a first for the Marine Corps in Australia, comes as the US is keen to leverage the continent's strategic location in the South Pacific to counter China's rapid military build-up, analysts said.

The US Marines Corps began global prepositioning of military supplies during the Cold War – using floating stores on ships and caves in Norway where weapons, ammunition, and vehicles to sustain thousands of troops are kept.

The first land stockpile in the Asia-Pacific is expected to open this year in the Philippines, close to potential flashpoints in the South China Sea.

Documents published by the US Navy this month show advanced planning for an even larger Australian stockpile, with $30 million allocated to build warehouses and offices in southeastern Victoria state for "critical forward provisioning."

The Australian stockpile, expected to reach full capacity by 2028, will be kept in Melbourne before being moved to US warehouses to be constructed next year at an Australian military base at Bandiana in rural Victoria, tender documents show.

Australia does not permit foreign military bases on its soil, a sensitive issue in a country that has a security alliance with the US and is hosting an increasing variety of American forces on rotation at Australian defense bases.

The US Navy is engaging a global defense contractor to employ around 110 engineers, mechanics, material and safety specialists to manage the Australian stockpile, which includes "crew-served weapons," the documents show.

"Marine Corps activities in Australia support integrated global sustainment by maintaining ready-for-issue equipment and supplies for operations and exercises across the Indo-Pacific," a US Marine Corps Forces Pacific spokesperson told AFP.

The spokesperson declined to comment on contract details or force planning assumptions but said Marines equipment is kept at "high readiness."

Contracting arrangements and the operation of the facility would be made in close coordination with Australia's Department of Defense.

"These activities improve responsiveness, strengthen interoperability with allies and partners, and support a range of missions across the Indo-Pacific," the spokesperson said, using an alternative description for the Asia-Pacific region.

US Army trucks were left at the Bandiana base in 2023 after an Australian war game involving American troops held every two years. The Marines stockpile at Bandiana, approved last July, is separate.

"Marine Corps and Army equipment programmes are designed to support their respective service requirements and are managed under separate authorities and processes," the Marines spokesperson said.

Australia's Department of Defense did not respond immediately to a request for comment.