Brazil denies visas for US officials seeking talks on "election integrity"
Brasília, Brazil - Brazil denied visas for two US officials who sought to meet with Brazilian election authorities less than three months before a tense presidential vote, a diplomatic source told AFP on Saturday.
The Brazilian source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, cited a "risk of political exploitation" as being behind the decision.
It comes after Brazil's right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro renewed unfounded claims this week that the country's electronic voting system is insecure, and as President Donald Trump continues to press falsehoods about American elections.
The source said the US request was filed on July 20, with the two officials hoping to discuss issues of "freedom of expression related to the elections" with local authorities.
It "caught people's attention" that the visa request came the same day Flavio Bolsonaro held a private meeting with foreign diplomats, during which he reportedly questioned the reliability of Brazil's electronic voting system, the source added.
A US State Department spokesperson told AFP the two officials wanted to visit the capital Brasília from July 27-30 to discuss "election integrity, religious freedom and freedom of expression" with government officials, religious leaders, and others.
"Any insinuation of a 'ploy' to undermine a democratic nation's election is a baseless lie," the spokesperson said. "This was a routine visit."
Flavio Bolsonaro's father, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, was barred in 2023 by electoral authorities from running for office after he raised similar claims the year prior, while still in the presidency.
He was later convicted for plotting a coup following his 2022 election loss and is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest.
Cover photo: REUTERS