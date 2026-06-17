Brazilian President warns Trump "should not meddle" in elections

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Wednesday that his US counterpart Donald Trump may support the right-wing Bolsonaro family, but he "should not meddle" in the October presidential election.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (r.) warned against Trump meddling in his country's upcoming election. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

"He is entitled to his electoral and ideological preferences. However ... Brazil's elections are Brazil's business," Lula told journalists in Geneva after the G7, held in France.

Lula and Trump have had an up-and-down relationship, which has soured again recently over new tariff threats. The pair did not hold an official meeting at the G7.

Trump is a close ally of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, whose son Flavio is running against Lula in the October vote.

Another one of Bolsonaro's sons, Eduardo, was sentenced in absentia Tuesday to over four years in prison for lobbying in the US for sanctions on his country.

Trump told journalists after the G7 that Brazil had become "a little dangerous politically," referring to the decision.

"They play pretty tough," Trump said of Brazil. "But nobody plays tougher than the United States."

Lula said Trump could "learn from Brazil's civilized elections."