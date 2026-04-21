Brazil's Lula threatens to retaliate against US over "abuse of power"

Hanover, Germany - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday warned he would hit back with reciprocal measures after Washington expelled a Brazilian police attache in the latest spat between the two countries.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lashed out at the US over a possible "abuse of power" after a Brazilian police attache was expelled from the country. © ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

The leftist leader's comments came after the US ordered Commissioner Marcelo Ivo, a liaison officer in Miami for Brazil's federal police, to leave the country.

According to Brazilian media, Ivo was involved in the arrest in the US of Brazil's fugitive ex-spy chief Alexandre Ramagem, a close ally of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Ramagem, who fled Brazil after being sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of helping Bolsonaro attempt a coup to overthrow Lula, was detained by ICE on April 13.

He was released two days later.

The episode has stirred longstanding tension between US President Donald Trump's administration and Lula's left-wing government.

Lula lashed out at Washington's expulsion of Ivo.

"If there has been an abuse of power by the United States against our police officer, we will retaliate against their police officers in Brazil," Lula, currently on a European tour, told a press conference in Hanover, Germany.

"We cannot accept this interference, this abuse of power, which certain US officials wish to exert over Brazil," he added.

The US State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said on Monday it had asked a Brazilian official to leave the country for attempting to manipulate the American immigration system to prolong what it termed a "witch hunt".