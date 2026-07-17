Canada attacked by Republicans over wildfire smoke crossing US border

Lansing, Michigan - A collection of Republican members of Congress from Michigan slammed Canada 's regional and federal governments for failing to prevent the wildfires which are spewing smoke across the US border.

New Yorkers sit near Brooklyn Bridge as wildfire smoke from Canada smothered the city on Thursday, July 16. © AFP/Angela Weiss

Michigan representatives John James, Jack Bergman, John Moolenaar, and Lisa McClain – all Republicans – sharply criticized Ottawa in a letter addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, dated Wednesday.

"Our constituents in Michigan are once again under air quality alerts," the four representatives wrote in the letter. "Our hospitals are once again treating children, dialysis patients, and older residents for the effects of smoke that did not originate anywhere near them."

"This is the third consecutive year we have had to write to Canadian officials about a crisis that Canada has the tools to prevent and has chosen not to."

As of Thursday, 858 active wildfires raged across much of Canada's south, spewing thick clouds of smoke across the border into the US into states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and New York.

In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned "the combination of dangerous heat and unhealthy air is a serious threat" and encouraged residents to spend as little time outdoors as possible.

Carney on Thursday addressed the crisis in a statement on X, thanking firefighters and first responders, as well as indigenous and local leaders "who are working tirelessly to keep people safe."

Major wildfires across Canada, as well as similar crises in Spain, Australia, and numerous other countries, are proven to be closely linked to climate change.

"American lungs are paying the price for Canadian inaction, year after year," the representatives wrote. "Sovereignty comes with responsibility."