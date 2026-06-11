Canada moves to ban under-16s from social media, regulate AI

Ottawa, Canada - Canada 's culture minister on Wednesday introduced legislation to ban children under 16-years-old from having social media accounts, and to require AI chatbot services to limit communication of harmful content.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gives remarks to parliament during Question Period on Tuesday. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press

The proposed Digital Safety Act makes Canada the latest in a wave of countries, such as Australia and the UK, which have cracked down on the use of social media platforms by children.

"We have seen the very serious consequences that online harms can have… The safety of children cannot be an afterthought," said Culture Minister Marc Miller in a statement announcing the proposal.

The legislation would ban social media accounts for children under 16 years old, the statement revealed. It added that there will be an exemption "pathway" for companies if they can demonstrate "sufficient safeguards" for children.

Social media services, including adult content platforms, would also face new requirements under the law to "mitigate risks associated with exposure" to various categories of harmful content and apply labels to synthetically generated content.

The eventual regulations would be enforced by a Digital Safety Commission, with possible fines on companies not in compliance of up to 3% of their global revenue or $7.15 million.

"This legislation will provide a safer environment for young Canadians and empower them to connect in-person, build friendships, focus in school, and learn real-world skills so they can thrive," Health Minister Marjorie Michel said in a statement.