Canada summons Israel's ambassador over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand confirmed she has summoned Israel 's ambassador over the treatment of civilian activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand (l.) said she has summoned Israel's ambassador over the treatment of activists participating in the latest Gaza flotilla mission. © AFP/Dave Chan

"What we've seen, including the video shared by Ben-Gvir, is deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable," Anand said in a video call with reporters on Wednesday during a trip abroad to Estonia.

"Canada has already imposed strict sanctions on Ben-Gvir, including asset freezes and a travel ban in response to his repeated incitement of violence," she said. "The protection of civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld at all times."

Anand's comments came in response to a video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Itmar Ben-Gvir showing activists being brutally mistreated by members of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Throughout the video, activists are seen crouching on the ground with their heads pressed against the floor and their hands zip tied. In one clip, a woman is seeing being violently mishandled by an IDF soldier.

The civilians recorded in the video were abducted by the IDF as they attempted to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. According to Global Sumud Canada, 12 Canadians were aboard the humanitarian flotilla.

"I have directed my officials to summon the Israeli ambassador regarding the mistreatment of civilians aboard the flotilla," Anand confirmed.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also condemned the video in a post on X, calling the treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla "abominable" and "unacceptable."