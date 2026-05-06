Canada to purchase crucial military equipment from US despite tensions

Ottawa, Canada - Despite ongoing tensions, the US State Department on Tuesday announced that it had approved the sale of $540 million worth of military services and equipment to Canada .

The State Department has approved the sale of services and equipment to Canada which will help maintain its C-17 military cargo plane fleet. © AFP/Leonardo Munoz

The contract will provide Canada with vital equipment and sustainment services to keep the country's aging fleet of five C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the air. The planes are crucial for transporting troops and military equipment, as well as humanitarian aid.

According to a notification put out by the Department of State, the US will send major and minor modifications, aircraft maintenance support equipment, ground handling equipment, spare parts, consumables, repair support, and more.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of a NATO Ally," the notification read.

"The proposed sale will improve Canada's capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring the operational readiness of the Royal Canadian Air Force."