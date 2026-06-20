Canada's fentanyl czar slams US claims that Mexican smuggling has moved to northern border

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Fentanyl Czar Kevin Brosseau slammed the US over claims that its crackdowns on the border with Mexico has triggered more criminal activity to come from Canada .

Canadian Fentanyl Czar Kevin Brosseau criticized US claims that drugs are pouring over the US' northern border. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

During an interview with CBC's The House, Brosseau pointed out that US Customs and Border Protection's own data contradicts recent claims that drugs are flowing across the country's northern border with Canada.

According to Brosseau, only about seven pounds of fentanyl have been seized at the Canadian border over the course of 2026. At the Mexican border, that number has ballooned to over 7100 pounds.

That being said, Brosseau did admit that Canada needed to start putting more efforts into watching how organized crime pivots in response to President Donald Trump's harsh southern border policy.

"That work has to be carried out and we have to watch very, very closely across Canada at ports, at the border, et cetera, to make sure that those cartels aren't moving from Mexico to Canada," he said.

Brosseau stressed that no fentanyl should be flowing across the US-Canada border in either direction, and that "we cannot let up" when it comes to cracking down on drug trafficking.

"There should be zero in our communities because it's killing kids every day and destroying families," Brosseau continued.

His comments came days after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin voiced concern about the northern border and said that it has become a source of tension between Washington and Ottawa.

"One thing that [Canada and the US] are focused on is illegal activity," Mullin said.