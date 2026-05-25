Canada's Mark Carney compares "dangerous" Alberta separatist bid to Brexit

Montreal, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday compared Alberta's plans to consider separating from Canada to Brexit, calling it "dangerous" and suggesting people may not appreciate the consequences of their vote.

Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke out against Alberta's plans to consider separating from Canada, calling it a "dangerous" move. © DAVE CHAN / AFP

Carney was the governor of the Bank of England in 2016 when Britain voted to leave the European Union and led the central bank as the UK navigated the complex process of exiting the bloc.

He said Britons were not informed about the full consequences of their vote.

"I saw firsthand what happened in the United Kingdom when the view was, vote for this, it'll be soft, and then we'll negotiate," Carney told reporters in Ottawa.

"They're still, ten years later, trying to undo what people didn't think they were voting for, but what they ended up having."

Separatists in Canada's oil-rich Alberta province say they have collected the signatures of more than 300,000 supporters, enough names under Alberta law to force a referendum on leaving Canada.

But an Alberta judge shut down the process, saying the citizens' initiative was invalid because the separatists had failed to consult with Indigenous groups whose rights could be threatened if the province separated from Canada.

Alberta's conservative Premier Danielle Smith has called the judge's decision "erroneous" and said she would go ahead with her own ballot question, structuring the question so that it does not violate the ruling.