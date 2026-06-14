Canadian dad's heartwarming reaction to his son's painted nails goes viral

Canada - This dad in Canada is making waves online with his heartwarming reaction to his son getting his nails painted.

The three‑year‑old Iver proudly showed off his painted nails to his supportive dad. © Collage: Screenshots/Tiktok/@sierabearchell

When his mom Siera Bearchell Wray (33) went to the salon, Iver didn't want to miss out on the fun.

"I was at the salon with my son by my side and he asked if he could 'pick a colour.' The ladies at the salon and I said, 'absolutely!'" she shared on TikTok.

Soon, Iver’s tiny nails were painted a bright orange – his favorite color.

The boy is bursting with pride and can’t wait to show his dad his new look.

Siera pulls out her smartphone in the car as soon as she sees her husband, Brennen Wray, walking toward the parking lot.

When Brennen opens the car door, the little boy immediately holds out his hands.

"Look at my nails!" Iver exclaims excitedly.