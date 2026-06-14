Canadian dad's heartwarming reaction to his son's painted nails goes viral
Canada - This dad in Canada is making waves online with his heartwarming reaction to his son getting his nails painted.
When his mom Siera Bearchell Wray (33) went to the salon, Iver didn't want to miss out on the fun.
"I was at the salon with my son by my side and he asked if he could 'pick a colour.' The ladies at the salon and I said, 'absolutely!'" she shared on TikTok.
Soon, Iver’s tiny nails were painted a bright orange – his favorite color.
The boy is bursting with pride and can’t wait to show his dad his new look.
Siera pulls out her smartphone in the car as soon as she sees her husband, Brennen Wray, walking toward the parking lot.
When Brennen opens the car door, the little boy immediately holds out his hands.
"Look at my nails!" Iver exclaims excitedly.
Brennen's supportive reaction garners praise
Brennen's reaction is pure gold.
"No way!" he exclaims, matching his son's enthusiasm. "And they did them your favorite color! That's so exciting!"
He beams at his son, asking if he’s happy with his new nails, while little Iver nods blissfully.
"This shouldn't be a big deal but it feels like a big deal to have a husband who is so happy and excited about whatever makes his kids happy," Siera wrote.
TikTok users were also full of praise for Brennen's reaction.
"As a nail tech who’s having a son this year, I literally cannot wait for this," one commenter posted.
"I love everything about this! I do need to warn you though. I took my son to get a pedicure, and he loved it. He now expects them every week. Sir, in this economy?!" another joked.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Tiktok/@sierabearchell