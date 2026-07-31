Canadian Prime Minister Carney condemns "appalling" mosque shooting

Montreal, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday denounced a shooting at an Islamic center in Winnipeg as an "appalling" act of Islamophobia.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the recent shooting at a mosque in Winnipeg an "appalling" act of Islamophobia. © REUTERS

No one was injured in the Wednesday night shooting at the Rahma Islamic Center in the capital of Canada's Manitoba province.

"This violent act of Islamophobia is appalling and has no place in Canada. I'm grateful no one was injured," Carney said on X.

"Law enforcement has my full support as they work to bring the perpetrators to justice."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said on X that individuals had shot at the center from a vehicle and then attacked it with a "blunt weapon" while community members were gathered inside.

"This is yet another example of what has been literal daily occurrences of similar incidents across the country," the council said.

"Islamophobic violence is reaching a record rate, and is quickly becoming a new norm in Canada."