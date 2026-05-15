Canadians' boycott of the US drives down cross-border trips by nearly 50%

Ottawa, Canada - Driven by a widespread anger directed at President Donald Trump 's administration, its tariff policy, and its migration crackdowns, Canadians have boycotted travel to the US in droves.

Under President Donald Trump's administration, Canadians have abandoned travel to the US in record numbers. © AFP/Geoff Robins

Data compiled by the University of Toronto's School of Cities found that there has been a 42% drop year-over-year in cross-border trips from Canada, largely triggered by a widespread boycott of the US by Canadian residents.

The data found that in warmer weather locales in the American south, numbers have fallen the most sharply.

These areas were once hotspots for Canadian "snowbirds," or residents fleeing the northern country's freezing winter.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this number was down by 65% since this time last year, while in Florida, the number of Canadian visitors fell by around 50%.

Trips to San Francisco, New York, Boston, and other major cities also took a major nosedive over that same period. Only in Cleveland, Portland (Oregon), and Gainesville did the number of Canadian visitors increase.

These numbers contradict official statistics released by the Canadian Government in February, which recorded a 25% reduction in return trips year over year, and were based on analyzed data from Canadian mobile devices traveling to US metro areas.

A severe reduction in Canadian-US travel has been reported on numerous occasions since Trump returned to the Oval Office last year.

In January, preliminary data released by Statistics Canada revealed that Canadians made 22.9 million visits to the US by car or planes in 2025 as opposed to 31.9 million in 2024.