Carney calls for a new Canada–US relationship: "Canada strong will help make America great again"

Ottawa, Canada – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday said his attempts to decouple from overdependence on the US will benefit Americans and help "make America great again."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that his plans to decouple Canada from its reliance on the US could help "make America great again." © IMAGO/ZUMA Press

"This is good for all Canadians, but it is also good for the United States, because a stronger Canada is a better ally," Carney said during a speech to the Economic Club of New York, referencing his plans to further separate Canada from its overreliance on the US.

"We know that when Canada and the United States have had our differences over the centuries we have always worked and eventually worked through them, because we share values and common interests run deep," he said.

Having acknowledged the economic turmoil and tensions brought on by President Donald Trump, Carney went on to reference his notorious campaign slogan: "Let's be absolutely clear: Canada strong will help make America great again."

His comments came as Canada and Mexico attempt to renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement with Washington, a process that has been fraught with disagreements and threats from Trump.

Specifically, Carney urged Washington to return to tariff-free trade in the automobile sector, which he called "the best and most durable way to confront intense global competition."

He also pointed out that imports from Canada are crucial for the US' supply of oil, natural gas, and important minerals like nickel and uranium.

Referring to the US as "the most dynamic, resilient, and inventive country the world has ever seen," Carney warned that Washington should continue to use the values embedded in its constitution to serve as "guides" for the future.