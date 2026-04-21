Carney takes latest shot at US-Canada relations in address: "Weaknesses that we must correct"

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said US actions under President Donald Trump have made turned previously close ties between the two nations into a major "weakness."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that Canada's close economic ties to the US are a serious "weakness." © AFP/Andrej Ivanov

"The world is more dangerous and divided," Carney said during a 10-minute address posted to YouTube on Sunday in which he gave a scathing rebuke to Trump's trade war on Canada and other US allies.

"The US has fundamentally changed its approach to trade, raising its tariffs to levels last seen during the Great Depression," he said.

"Many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become weaknesses. Weaknesses that we must correct."

Carney pointed specifically to Trump's aggressive tariff policy and the impact it's had on the auto and steel sector, and vowed to end the "pall of uncertainty that's hanging over all of us."

His address continued Ottawa's commitment to shift further away from its traditional alliance with Washington, instead turning to more reliable trade partners in Europe and Asia.

"We have to take care of ourselves because we can't rely on one foreign partner," Carney insisted. "We can't control the disruption coming from our neighbors. We can't control our future on the hope it will suddenly stop."

In January, Carney warned that the global system of governance is "in the midst of a rupture, not a transition" during an address to the World Economic Forum, and took a thinly veiled jab at Trump.