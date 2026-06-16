Carney's government sued over climate inaction: "Existential threat"

Montreal, Canada - Three young women and two environmental groups on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Canadian government seeking to force it to develop an action plan to meet its key climate goals.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is facing a new lawsuit over its decision to roll back several key environmental policies. © Emma DA SILVA / POOL / AFP

The lawsuit comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney's government shifts Canada's climate and energy priorities, rolling back key environmental policies while advancing major energy and infrastructure projects to reduce dependence on the US.

Announcing the lawsuit, plaintiff Shirley Barnea, a university student from Quebec, said authorities had an obligation to build a sustainable future for younger generations.

"Young people deserve a sustainable economy, good green jobs and a government with a credible plan to get us there," Barnea told a news conference.

Five years ago under prime minister Justin Trudeau, the federal government had set a target of slashing total carbon emissions by 40-45% below 2005 levels by 2030, but Carney has acknowledged the country is unlikely to meet them.

The legal action aims to compel the government "to chart a credible, up-to-date course of action" and "to protect Canadians from the worsening impacts of climate change," according to a statement from the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE), which is also a party to the lawsuit.

Sophia Mathur, a fellow plaintiff from Ontario, added: "My generation's first decade on this planet will have been marked by wildfire seasons, floods, heat waves, and constant warnings from scientists that the window for action is closing."

"Over the last year, we have watched the Carney government weaken, delay and repeal Canada's key climate policies," said Charlie Hatt, Climate Director at Equal Justice, which is bringing the challenge alongside the three plaintiffs.