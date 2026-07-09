Meta to invest billions in first Canada AI data center

Sturgeon County, Canada - Facebook parent Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it would invest more than $13 billion Canadian ($9.2 billion US) to build its first data center in Canada , designed to support the company's artificial intelligence workloads.

Meta's planned AI data center, its first in Canada, to be constructed in Sturgeon County, Alberta, is seen in an artist's rendering released on July 8, 2026. © Meta/Handout via REUTERS

The company is breaking ground on the new one-gigawatt, AI-optimized data center in Sturgeon County, in the western Canadian province of Alberta, to help power AI innovations and core products.

The project, the 33rd in its global fleet, is expected to support over 3,000 construction workers onsite at the peak of construction.

The data center will reportedly support more than 300 operational jobs.

As part of the project, Meta also said it plans to invest around $60 million in local infrastructure improvements that will benefit the local community, and provide grants and funding to local nonprofits.

Meta said it pays the full costs of data centers' energy use as well as water and wastewater service required to support data centers, so consumers aren't negatively impacted.