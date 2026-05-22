Pentagon demands to see Canada's defense plans after torpedoing key bilateral body

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's Department of Defense demanded to see Ottawa's military spending plans mere days after taking a knife to a key US- Canada bilateral planning body.

The US Department of Defense, led by Secretary Pete Hegseth (r.), demanded Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney provide Ottawa's military spending plans. © Collage: AFP/Andrej/Ivanov & AFP/Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The Pentagon specifically wants to see how Canada plans on meeting NATO's new military spending benchmark, and whether it will proceed with the purchasing of US-made F-35 fighter jets.

According to senior Pentagon officials, who spoke to Canadian journalists on Thursday, the DOD wants Canada to have a clear road map to spending 3.5% of its GDP on the military, and an additional 1.5% on other forms of its defense infrastructure.

This has been a key sticking point for negotiations not only on defense cooperation, but also the renegotiation of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement and other US-Canada collaborations.

It is believed that the lack of clarity from Ottawa was a key part of the decision, announced by US Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby on Monday, to temporarily suspend the Permanent Joint Board on Defense (PJBD).

"Canada has failed to make credible progress on its defense commitments," Colby said. "We can no longer avoid the gaps between rhetoric and reality."