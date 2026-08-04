State Department announces big plan on consulate in Canada amid escalating tensions

Washington DC - In a notice sent to congressional committees last week, the State Department announced it will be closing numerous consulates in Canada , Japan, Indonesia, and elsewhere.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump (c.) and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (l.) in May, 2025. © AFP/Jim Watson

According to numerous sources who spoke with Reuters on condition of anonymity, the notice revealed that the Trump administration plans to close five consulates in total and continue its downsizing of US foreign mission programs.

Those set to close include the consulates in St. George's, Grenada; Nagoya, Japan; Medan, Indonesia; Douala, Cameroon; and Winnipeg, Canada.

The Reuters report is the first time it has been suggested that the US may shutter these particular consulates. Asked for comment, the State Department did not confirm or deny the closures.

The State Department did say, however, that it is laser-focused on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the US' diplomatic missions abroad. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly spoken out about the need for cost-cutting.

Reports emerged in April, 2025, suggesting the Trump administration would move forward with unprecedented cuts to the State Department. Amid these cuts were plans to slash consulates and embassies around the world.

Democrats have warned that State Department cuts significantly reduce the US' soft power and could leave a vacuum that undermines Washington's influence.