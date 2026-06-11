Toronto cop shot while investigating US consulate attack

Toronto, Canada - A Toronto police officer was shot early Thursday during a raid on an apartment allegedly linked to the March attack on the US consulate, the force and Globe and Mail newspaper said Thursday.

Police officers work around the scene of a shooting at the US Consulate in Toronto, Canada, on March 10, 2026. © COLE BURSTON / AFP

Toronto police confirmed an officer was shot before 6:00 AM while conducting a search warrant in the northwest of the city, and has been rushed to hospital.

The Globe and Mail, citing an anonymous source, said the search warrant was part of a national security investigation related to the shooting at the US consulate in downtown Toronto on March 10.

Toronto police confirmed at the time that two men fired multiple rounds at the empty US diplomatic building before sunrise.

No one was hurt in the incident that the US ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, called "deeply troubling."