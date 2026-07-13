Toronto festival shooting leaves two dead as police search for suspects

Toronto, Canada - Police in Canada were searching Sunday for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting at a Latino music festival in Toronto that left two people dead and four others seriously injured.

Emergency Task Force vehicles and police officers are seen on the site of a shooting in Toronto, Canada, on July 11, 2026. © JORGE UZON / AFP

"Police are continuing their investigation at the scene," City Councillor Josh Matlow wrote on his X account, alluding to the attack Saturday night.

The final day of the Salsa on St. Clair festival, Sunday, was canceled, he added.

According to initial reports gathered Saturday evening, "there was an exchange of gunfire between two individuals, and two firearms were recovered at the scene," Deputy Police Chief Frank Barredo said.

He did not specify if the shooters were among the dead. Nor did he rule out the possibility of more people being involved in the shooting.

"No arrests have been made so far," Barredo added, describing the situation as very "complex" and "chaotic," and asking festival-goers to send police any images that could help the investigation.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Saturday evening he was "horrified" by the shooting.