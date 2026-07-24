Trump hits back as Canada inaugurates US border bridge solo after canceling joint ceremony over tariffs

Windsor, Canada - Canada quietly inaugurated a border bridge with the US on its own on Friday, after cancelling a joint ceremony following this week's announcement of new US tariffs on several Canadian products.

Canada celebrated the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge solo after canceling a joint event with the US. © Sarah Rice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"This bridge is a testament of what we can build when we work together," Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson told a ceremony on the Canadian side of the bridge, which opens to traffic on Monday.

"Our relationship has been challenged over the last few years," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said of US-Canada ties, but added: "Let's keep working together."

US President Donald Trump marked the occasion with a social media post and a combative tone.

"Canada disinvited the United States of America to the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which is fine, considering they are paying substantial TARIFFS to the United States," he said in a post on Truth Social.

He added: "We changed the terms of the Deal so the United States of America now gets 50% of the Profit."

The 1.5-mile bridge connects and Canada's Windsor, and is named after Canadian-born ice hockey great Gordie Howe, who played for US teams.

The $4.5 billion cost of its construction, begun in 2018, was fully financed by Canada.

Trump on Monday ordered a 50% duty on many Canadian goods to take effect in 30 days.