US-Canada bridge to open this week despite Trump drama, Carney says

Montreal, Canada - Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that a new bridge connecting Canada and the US that President Donald Trump had threatened to block will open this week.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit (right) and Windsor, Ontario, Canada, (left) on February 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. © SARAH RICE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Work on the $4.7-billion Gordie Howe Bridge that links the Canadian province of Ontario with the state of Michigan started in 2018, and it was due to be operational this year.

But in February, Trump insisted the US should own "at least half" of the bridge named after the late Canadian-born National Hockey League great Gordie Howe.

Howe, who played much of his career with the Detroit Red Wings, was also hockey royalty in Michigan.

Trump said he would not allow the bridge to open until the US was fairly compensated, claiming Canada had used "virtually" no US products in its construction.

According to a factsheet issued by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the bridge was financed entirely by Canada and will be jointly owned by the governments of Canada and the state of Michigan.

Carney told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday that the bridge would open "at the end of the week," calling it "positive news" and "a symbol, but also a fact of cooperation between our countries."

Trump's February threats about the bridge came shortly after Carney's widely praised January speech at the World Economic Forum, where he argued the president's leadership had triggered a "rupture" in the US-led global order.