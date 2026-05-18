US suspends joint defense board with Canada, slams PM Carney: "Failed to make credible progress"

Washington DC - The US on Monday suspended cooperation with Canada in an 86-year-old joint defense advisory body, in the latest disruption of ties between the two neighbors.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, on May 14, 2026. © DAVE CHAN / AFP

US Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said in a post on X that the Pentagon was "pausing" participation in the Permanent Joint Board on Defense, which was created in 1940.

The move follows President Donald Trump hitting Canada with tariffs and repeatedly calling for the country to become America's 51st state.

Trump has often pushed America's traditional allies to boost military spending and rely less on US protection.

"Unfortunately, Canada has failed to make credible progress on its defense commitments," Colby wrote in a post on X.

"We can no longer avoid the gaps between rhetoric and reality," Colby wrote in a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Colby's post linked to Carney's widely-touted January speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in which the prime minister declared that the global order was experiencing a "rupture" and that "we largely avoided calling out the gaps between rhetoric and reality."

The board, made up of American and Canadian military and civilian representatives, studies joint defense issues and offers policy recommendations to the two governments.