Chile arrests burglars wanted by FBI for robbing US athletes' homes

Santiago, Chile - Police in Chile on Sunday said they arrested three Chileans wanted by the FBI for allegedly robbing the homes of professional American football and hockey players in 2024 and 2025.

Chilean police have arrested three suspects wanted for robbing American and Argentinian athletes' homes (stock image). © 123RF/phartisan

The suspects also robbed athletes in Argentina, authorities said.

The thieves stole jewelry, high-end watches, and souvenirs such as sports jerseys, among other belongings, they said.

Two of them were arrested last week after breaking into the home of former tennis player Juan Martín del Potro, the last Latin American to win a Grand Slam tournament – the 2009 US Open.

"The capture of these two individuals in Argentina" led to the arrest on Saturday of a third member of the gang, Commissioner Enrique Gutierrez of Chilean Interpol said in a video released by the police.

US authorities had already requested "arrest warrants with a view to extradition," he added.

Police did not reveal the names of any of the American athletes who were allegedly robbed.

According to police, the suspects checked the security levels of each house and reviewed the social media profiles of their potential victims.