China demands US end brutal embargo on Cuba during UN debate

New York, New York - During a debate at the United Nations on Tuesday, China voiced support for Cuba, warned of an incoming humanitarian crisis, and demanded the Trump administration end its brutal oil embargo.

Cuban families gather outside their houses in Havana on July 6 during a nationwide blackout brought on by the US' brutal oil embargo. © AFP/Adalberto Roque

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of holding a debate on the damaging decades-long embargo imposed by the US on Cuba, noting the enormous humanitarian crisis brought on by recent escalations.

Amid the debate, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong reiterated Beijing's support for Cuba and said the 136 votes in favor of the debate "fully demonstrated the aspiration of the international community and the call for justice."

Fu pointed out that the US embargo, which has existed in one form or another for more than 60 years, has caused "enormous suffering to the Cuban state and people."

"Cuba has suffered accumulated losses of more than $170 billion as a result of the blockade, while hospitals, schools, water supply systems, grain storage facilities and other infrastructure related to people's livelihood have come under severe pressure."

He pointed out that the blockage of fuel and essential goods "infringe upon the Cuban people's rights to subsistence and development."

"China urges the United States to stop its blockade against Cuba and all forms of coercive pressure, and to stop infringing upon the Cuban people's rights to subsistence and development."