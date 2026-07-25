China evacuates 20,000 people as Typhoon Noul nears

Guangdong, China - Authorities have evacuated more than 20,000 people and suspended railway services in southern China as approaching Typhoon Noul threatens torrential rain and gale-force winds, according to state media.

Floodwaters submerge Liulan village in Hengzhou, Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, amid Typhoon Maysak on July 7, 2026. © IMAGO / VCG

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall in the coastal area stretching from Hong Kong to Guangdong province between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, China's National Meteorological Center said.

It maintained an orange typhoon alert on Saturday, the second-highest level in its four-tier system, after warning that parts of Guangdong and neighboring Fujian province would experience gales and torrential rain.

More than 20,000 people had been evacuated in Guangdong, state broadcaster CCTV said in a bulletin late Friday.

Fishing vessels operating at sea in the province had returned to ports to "shelter from the storm," it added.

Guangdong will suspend some train services Saturday morning, with all train services in the province halted on Sunday, CCTV said.

Schools in Guangdong's Chaozhou city were instructed to suspend on-campus activities, according to local media reports.

Extreme weather has already wreaked havoc on southern and central China this month, with 39 people killed when Typhoon Maysak triggered devastating floods in Guangxi.

Maysak also caused thunderstorms and gale-force winds that killed 11 people and injured 331 in the central province of Hubei.