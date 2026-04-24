China responds to US accusations of AI technology theft: "Entirely baseless!"

Beijing, China - Beijing on Friday refuted accusations made by the White House that Chinese entities were involved in "industrial-scale" efforts to steal US artificial intelligence technology .

Beijing on Friday refuted accusations made by the White House that Chinese entities were involved in "industrial-scale" efforts to steal US artificial intelligence technology. © Unsplash/Arthur Wang

The charges were made on Thursday in a post on X by White House science and technology chief Michael Kratsios, who also warned that Washington would "be taking action to protect American innovation."

Asked about the matter at a regular news conference in Beijing on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said: "The US claims are entirely baseless."

"They are a slanderous smear against the achievements of China's artificial intelligence industry. China firmly opposes this," he said.

"We urge the US side to respect the facts, abandon prejudice, cease technological containment and suppression of China, and do more to facilitate technological exchange and cooperation between the two countries," Guo added.