China says 82 dead in massive coal mine blast as officials find "serious illegal violations"

Beijing, China - A gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China has killed at least 82 people, authorities reported Saturday, revising an earlier death toll as they said preliminary findings showed the company involved had committed "serious" violations.

Rescue workers arrive to carry out rescue operations following a gas explosion at the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi, in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday. © CNS / CNS / AFP

The blast marked the country's biggest mining disaster in 17 years, with search efforts underway to find two people still missing late Saturday evening, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

A total of 247 workers were underground at the time of the blast, which occurred at 7:29 PM (1129 GMT) on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Of those, 128 people were sent to the hospital for treatment, CCTV said.

Chinese authorities said late Saturday that preliminary findings showed the coal mine's company had committed "serious illegal violations," state media reported.

"Preliminary judgment indicates that the coal mine enterprise involved committed serious illegal violations," authorities said in a press conference broadcast on CCTV.